Graphic Photos Of Kobe Crash Shared—Investigation Launched
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is opening an investigation.
This comes after after deputies were accused of sharing graphic images of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others.
According to The Los Angeles Times a citizen made a complaint that a deputy was sharing gruesome images at a Norwalk bar.
Business Insider reports that the anonymous source said he saw photos of the crash scene and the victims' remains.