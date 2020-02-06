Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department > Graphic Photos Of Kobe Crash Shared—Investigation Launched

Graphic Photos Of Kobe Crash Shared—Investigation Launched

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Graphic Photos Of Kobe Crash Shared—Investigation Launched

Graphic Photos Of Kobe Crash Shared—Investigation Launched

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is opening an investigation.

This comes after after deputies were accused of sharing graphic images of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others.

According to The Los Angeles Times a citizen made a complaint that a deputy was sharing gruesome images at a Norwalk bar.

Business Insider reports that the anonymous source said he saw photos of the crash scene and the victims' remains.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Graphic Photos Of Kobe Crash Shared—Investigation Launched

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released USER IS NOT PERMITTED TO DOWNLOAD OR USE IMAGE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL.



Recent related news from verified sources

Were Graphic Photos from Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Crash Leaked? Investigation Underway


Extra - Published

Report: Los Angeles deputies shared Kobe Bryant crash photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are investigating whether deputies shared graphic photos of the...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports



You Might Like


Tweets about this

baydorz

Kingy Kinging 👑 RT @bbngnews: LAPD under fire for allegedly sharing graphic photos from the Kobe Bryant crash scene https://t.co/n67LGncHvm 11 seconds ago

KTLAMorningNews

KTLA 5 Morning News Authorities investigate whether deputies shared graphic photos of Kobe Bryant crash scene: L.A. Times https://t.co/eJEUB1BaAu 2 minutes ago

ABSCBNNewsSport

ABS-CBN News Sports Report: Graphic photos of Kobe Bryant crash scene shared by deputies https://t.co/bCj7ziMINf 3 minutes ago

TyHarper2

Ty Harper RT @BLKLiberation84: Sheriff’s deputy tried to ‘impress a girl’ at bar with graphic Kobe Bryant crash scene photos: report https://t.co/8er… 4 minutes ago

dan37191

dan3719 I Stan🇯🇲Joshua Brown🇯🇲 RT @BLKLiberation84: Graphic photos of Kobe Bryant crash scene reportedly shared by deputies https://t.co/0oWCHVvXp3 8 minutes ago

GentiGragjevi

Gent Gragjevi RT @LoveEminem00: The L.A. sheriff's department is investigating whether deputies may have shared graphic photos of human remains from the… 9 minutes ago

bbngnews

In other News😲📰... LAPD under fire for allegedly sharing graphic photos from the Kobe Bryant crash scene https://t.co/n67LGncHvm 11 minutes ago

PlutonianNight

wolf of the calla RT @NYDailyNews: Trying to impress a woman with his graphic photos of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash — Busted by a Calif. bartender, a she… 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Deputies Shared Graphic Images From Scene Of Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Source Says [Video]Deputies Shared Graphic Images From Scene Of Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Source Says

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, a law enforcement source familiar with the situation..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:22Published

Vanessa Bryant Reveals Daughter Gianna's Basketball Jersey Is Retired [Video]Vanessa Bryant Reveals Daughter Gianna's Basketball Jersey Is Retired

Vanessa Bryant Reveals Daughter Gianna's Basketball Jersey Is Retired The grieving widow and mother took to Instagram to share photos and videos of the ceremony. Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram Vanessa..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.