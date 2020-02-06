Graphic Photos Of Kobe Crash Shared—Investigation Launched

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is opening an investigation.

This comes after after deputies were accused of sharing graphic images of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others.

According to The Los Angeles Times a citizen made a complaint that a deputy was sharing gruesome images at a Norwalk bar.

Business Insider reports that the anonymous source said he saw photos of the crash scene and the victims' remains.