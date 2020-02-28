Global  

Graphic Photos Of Kobe Crash Shared—Investigation Launched

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is opening an investigation.

This comes after after deputies were accused of sharing graphic images of a helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others.

According to The Los Angeles Times a citizen made a complaint that a deputy was sharing gruesome images at a Norwalk bar.

Business Insider reports that the anonymous source said he saw photos of the crash scene and the victims' remains.

Instead of launching a formal investigation, "deputies were asked to delete photos from their phones, citing unnamed sources." In a statement, the sheriff's department commented, "The Sheriff is deeply disturbed at the thought deputies could allegedly engage in such an insensitive act." They said that the investigation will be launched to protect "the dignity and privacy of the victims and their families."
