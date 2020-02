Watch out for online tax filing scams

IF YOU ARE PLANNING TO FILEYOUR TAXES ONLINE, LISTEN UP.IF YOU ARE YOU COULD FALLVICTIM TO A SCAM.

KAREN STILESOF OUR CALL FOR ACTION OFFICEHAS MORE INFORMATION.MANY OF US USE PROGRAMS FORFILING OUR TAXES ONLINE.

BUT,UNFORTUNATELY, SCAMMERS AREUSING THIS AS AN OPPORTUNITYTO TRAP US IN A SCAM.

SOME OFTHESE SCAMS OCCUR WHENCONSUMERS ACCIDENTALLY CLICKON A FAKE WEBSITE.

THIS CANLEAD TO EXCESSIVE FEES BEINGCHARGED, INCORRECT INFORMATIONBEING FILED, OR NO FILING ORREFUND BEING PROCESSED AT ALLWITH I-R-S.

OTHER SCAMS HAPPENAS A RESULT OF A CONSUMERCLICKING ON LINKS IN A FAKEE-MAIL WITH A SCAMMER POSINGAS I-R-S OR A WELL KNOWN TAXFILING SITE.

THESE E-MAILS ANDWEBSITES MAY LOOK VERYLEGITIMATE WITH LOGOS ANDOTHER INFORMATION THAT MAYSEEM REAL.

BUT, IF YOU CLICKON A BAD LINK IT COULD BELOADED WITH MALWARE OR DIRECTYOU TO A FAKE WEBSITE.IF YOUARE FILING TAXES ONLINE, HEREARE A FEW THINGS THAT YOU CANDO TO AVOID GETTING TAKEN:KEEPIN MIND THAT THE I-R-S WILLNEVER CONTACT VIA E-MAIL ORPHONE UNLESS THEY ARERESPONDING TO YOUR REQUEST.BEFORE YOU CLICK ON WEBSITES,LINKS, OR RESPOND TO A REQUESTFOR INFORMATION, CHECK THINGSOUT TO BE SURE THAT THE E-MAILOR WEBSITE IS LEGITIMATE.

PAYATTENTION TO THE ADDRESS BAR.LOCK SYMBOL TO THE LEFT OF THEADDRESS TO INDICATE THAT THESITE IS SECURE.

ALSO PAYATTENTION TO THE ADDRESS.

IFIT DOES NOT SEEM TO CORRESPONDWITH THE SITE THAT YOU THOUGHTYOU WERE VISITING OR IT SEEMSTO HAVE A LOT OF ADDEDLETTERS, NUMBERS OR SYMBOLS,THIS COULD BE A CLUE THAT NOTBE RIGHT.IF YOU SUSPECT APROBLEM OR BELIEVE THAT YOUHAVE FALLEN VICTIM TO TAX I.D.THEFT, TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION.CONTACT THE I-R-S TO REPORT APOTENTIAL PHISHING ATTEMPT ORTO REPORT THAT YOU MAY HAVEFALLEN VICTIM TO FRAUD.

WEHAVE LINKS FOR THESE CALL FORACTION SECTION OF TMJ4.COMFORTMJ4 CALL FOR ACTION I'M KARENSTILES.