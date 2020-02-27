Global  

Three more patients test positive for Covid-19 in the UK

Three further patients in England have tested positive for Covid-19.

Two patients recently returned from Italy and the other patient recently returned from Asia.

All three are being investigated and contact tracing has begun.

One case is from Gloucestershire, one from Hertfordshire and one from Berkshire.
