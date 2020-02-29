Global  

Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign peace deal

Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign peace deal

Afghanistan's Taliban, US sign peace deal

Peace deal signed in Qatari capital, Doha, will pave the way for the complete withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.
Afghans hope for the end of war as Taliban, US set to sign peace deal

Afghans hope for the end of war as Taliban, US set to sign peace dealKabul - Millions of Afghans are hoping that America's longest war fought in their country will end on...
WorldNews - Published

US, Taliban sign peace deal to end 18 years of Afghanistan conflict

The US signed a historic deal with Taliban insurgents on Saturday that could pave the way toward a...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •HNGNHinduDNAEurasia Review



RaoArslan123

Rao Arslan RT @FaisalJavedKhan: As major stakeholder in Afghan peace process, Pakistani civil & military leaders ve played a crucial role to establish… 4 seconds ago

ebcola

Cubbie50 🇺🇸🇨🇦 RT @Malinowski: Two weeks ago in Munich, @SecPompeo made a commitment to me and other members of Congress: the Afghan peace deal would NOT… 6 seconds ago

Harry_Kirk_1

Harry Kirk RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: The US and Taliban have signed a historic peace deal, in which the US has agreed to withdraw all troops from Afghani… 7 seconds ago

ISI_PTI

Farhan Anjum RT @ElifAhmetTurkey: Another Setback to INDIA as #Taliban & #US to sign a Peace Deal Today. Imran Khan's policy of Peace and prosperity wo… 9 seconds ago

kruttika108

Charlotte Anderson RT @htTweets: 'Effort only became real when the Taliban showed interest in pursuing real peace and ending relationship with Al-Qaeda and ot… 11 seconds ago

Fayaz35054704

propakistani RT @Ameer02587982: #AfghanPeaceProcess ,US sign peace deal, which has four points: a timeline of 14 months for the withdrawal of all US and… 11 seconds ago

LinhNguyenLove

linh nguyen RT @USATODAY: U.S. and Taliban negotiators signed a historic agreement that could end 19 years of war in Afghanistan and allow President Tr… 13 seconds ago

eastvillagetwt

eastvillagetwt The US and the Taliban sign a peace agreement to end 18-year conflict in Afghanistan https://t.co/WpD8bp6k3w 17 seconds ago


US signs peace deal with Afghanistan's Taliban after 18 years of war [Video]US signs peace deal with Afghanistan's Taliban after 18 years of war

US signs peace deal with Afghanistan's Taliban after 18 years of war

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:30Published

Us, Taliban Sign Peace Deal [Video]Us, Taliban Sign Peace Deal

Us, Taliban Sign Peace Deal

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:02Published

