Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Priority to restore peace: SN Shrivastava takes charge as Delhi Police Commissioner

Priority to restore peace: SN Shrivastava takes charge as Delhi Police Commissioner

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:27s - Published < > Embed
Priority to restore peace: SN Shrivastava takes charge as Delhi Police Commissioner

Priority to restore peace: SN Shrivastava takes charge as Delhi Police Commissioner

Acting Delhi Police Chief SN Shrivastava on Saturday said his priority is to restore peace in the national capital and ensure communal harmony.

Shrivastava, a 1985-batch IPS officer, was appointed as the special commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Delhi Police this week, as Delhi Police struggled to contain communal violence in northeast Delhi.

He was given the additional charge of the Delhi Police Commissioner with effect from Sunday, following retirement of Amulya Patnaik.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi violence | Police confirms over 1000 detained as death toll touches 47 [Video]Delhi violence | Police confirms over 1000 detained as death toll touches 47

The Delhi Police confirmed the number of arrested people related to violence in Delhi's north east area. Delhi Police Joint Commissioner Alok Kumar confirmed that over 25 people have been detained and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:03Published

FSL collects evidence from Chand Bagh, NCW chief meets women in Jafrabad [Video]FSL collects evidence from Chand Bagh, NCW chief meets women in Jafrabad

The Forensic Science Laboratory team collected evidence from Chand Bagh area on Friday. FSL team arrived to collect evidence after violence broke out in the north-east Delhi regions on Sunday. The team..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.