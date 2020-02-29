Priority to restore peace: SN Shrivastava takes charge as Delhi Police Commissioner

Acting Delhi Police Chief SN Shrivastava on Saturday said his priority is to restore peace in the national capital and ensure communal harmony.

Shrivastava, a 1985-batch IPS officer, was appointed as the special commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Delhi Police this week, as Delhi Police struggled to contain communal violence in northeast Delhi.

He was given the additional charge of the Delhi Police Commissioner with effect from Sunday, following retirement of Amulya Patnaik.