Gwyneth Paltrow Has Regrets



Tweets about this Astrid Winegar 📚 👩‍🍳🌶✂️🧝‍♀️🐉🇺🇸 🇳🇴 ♈ 🖖 I don't give a***about Gwyneth Paltrow or her movie regrets or her vagina-scented snake-oil candles... Yet she t… https://t.co/IM1SaumbsD 1 hour ago Graceful Klutz @etalkCTV I dub all Gwyneth Paltrow films my biggest regrets. Okay, I give a pass to Ironman because even Gwyneth… https://t.co/V8ca3dEn2m 2 hours ago Rebecca 888. RT @ShawnTheRuiner: Gwyneth Paltrow regrets making a movie about accepting people for who they are (Shallow Hal). I'm not at all surprise… 3 hours ago Jenni ☕️ Shallow Hal is a movie with a message. Accepting people for who they are. Everyone is beautiful in their own way. A… https://t.co/TvesOZfh75 3 hours ago millard thompson RT @Kevin_Feels_Joy: Shallow Hal is a great comedy with a good story. I couldn't care less about Gwyneth Paltrow or what she regrets. Eve… 3 hours ago Evil Incarnate RT @jamesthegeek85: Shallow Hal had a great message. Looks don't matter but what it's what lies beneath that counts. As someone who has str… 4 hours ago Carol.Tony RT @Yoshy7Ma: On Today's absurd news: ppl are mad cuz gwyneth paltrow doen't like shallow hal***sorry i didnt get the memo where it says… 4 hours ago Lag Shallow Hal is trending because Gwyneth Paltrow regrets the role? Why? That movie was great and had such a good message. 4 hours ago