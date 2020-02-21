Couples 'take the leap' to marriage on leap day

Benton REA Entering a marriage is a leap of faith. This year, couples choose to take that leap on the most appropriate day of… https://t.co/JCi9vhT1kK 6 minutes ago

York University News How are leap year couples marking their traditional anniversaries which are celebrated every five years?… https://t.co/31YNgigmmJ 2 hours ago

KTNV Action News LEAP DAY WEDDINGS: Couples "Take the Leap" to marriage on #LeapDay in Las Vegas. @seanktnv has the story… https://t.co/7zfzxHuRci 2 hours ago

Ian phillips. 🇨🇦 RT @CRMirror: Couples take the leap into marriage with leap day weddings this weekend https://t.co/jnIFAG64bj 15 hours ago

Terrace Standard Couples take the leap into marriage with leap day weddings this weekend https://t.co/bDOnlu9JHd 17 hours ago

Smithers Interior News Couples take the leap into marriage with leap day weddings this weekend https://t.co/EfCbZi5Bkk 17 hours ago

100 Mile Free Press Couples take the leap into marriage with leap day weddings this weekend https://t.co/HOZSq1PIvh 17 hours ago