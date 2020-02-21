Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Couples "take the leap" to marriage on leap day

Couples "take the leap" to marriage on leap day

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:13s - Published < > Embed
Couples 'take the leap' to marriage on leap day

Couples "take the leap" to marriage on leap day

NEWS: Five lucky couples will marry at 550 feet above ground during special a special leap day wedding ceremony.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

At least it's free: 29 couples can get married in Hell this Leap Day

29 lucky — or perhaps unlucky — couples will be able to tie the knot for free at 2:29 p.m. in...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BentonREA

Benton REA Entering a marriage is a leap of faith. This year, couples choose to take that leap on the most appropriate day of… https://t.co/JCi9vhT1kK 6 minutes ago

YorkUnews

York University News How are leap year couples marking their traditional anniversaries which are celebrated every five years?… https://t.co/31YNgigmmJ 2 hours ago

KTNV

KTNV Action News LEAP DAY WEDDINGS: Couples "Take the Leap" to marriage on #LeapDay in Las Vegas. @seanktnv has the story… https://t.co/7zfzxHuRci 2 hours ago

zeroip14

Ian phillips. 🇨🇦 RT @CRMirror: Couples take the leap into marriage with leap day weddings this weekend https://t.co/jnIFAG64bj 15 hours ago

TerraceStandard

Terrace Standard Couples take the leap into marriage with leap day weddings this weekend https://t.co/bDOnlu9JHd 17 hours ago

SmithersNews

Smithers Interior News Couples take the leap into marriage with leap day weddings this weekend https://t.co/EfCbZi5Bkk 17 hours ago

100Mile

100 Mile Free Press Couples take the leap into marriage with leap day weddings this weekend https://t.co/HOZSq1PIvh 17 hours ago

AldergroveStar

Aldergrove Star Couples take the leap into marriage with leap day weddings this weekend https://t.co/hnZAePQcNV 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.