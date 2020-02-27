Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dame Helen Mirren Talks About Duchess Meghan

Dame Helen Mirren Talks About Duchess Meghan

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Dame Helen Mirren Talks About Duchess MeghanHere's her opinion.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dame Helen Mirren ‘applauds’ Meghan’s decision to step back from royal duties

The Queen star Dame Helen Mirren has said she “applauds” the Duchess of Sussex’s decision to...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dame Helen Mirren thought Duchess Meghan was 'lovely addition' to Royal Family [Video]Dame Helen Mirren thought Duchess Meghan was 'lovely addition' to Royal Family

Dame Helen Mirren thought the Duchess of Sussex was a "lovely addition" to the Royal Family. The actress was thrilled when the actress married Prince Harry in 2018 and thinks it's a huge "loss" now..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:56Published

Dame Helen Mirren thought Duchess of Sussex was 'lovely addition' to Royal Family [Video]Dame Helen Mirren thought Duchess of Sussex was 'lovely addition' to Royal Family

Dame Helen Mirren thought Duchess Meghan was a great "addition" to the Royal Family and thinks it's a huge "loss" she and Harry have decided to step back as senior royals.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.