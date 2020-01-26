Global  

Protesters set fire to a barricade on Nathan road

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
0
Hong Kong Protesters set fire to a makeshift barricade on Nathan road.

Protests on 29 February 2020 which turned quickly violent aimed at memorializing the incidents of August 31st,2019, when Hong Kong police was seen carrying out a brutal intervention in the Prince Edwards MTR station.




