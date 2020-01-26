Protesters set fire to a barricade on Nathan road now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published Protesters set fire to a barricade on Nathan road Protesters set fire to a barricade on Nathan road 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Protesters set fire to a barricade on Nathan road Hong Kong Protesters set fire to a makeshift barricade on Nathan road. Protests on 29 February 2020 which turned quickly violent aimed at memorializing the incidents of August 31st,2019, when Hong Kong police was seen carrying out a brutal intervention in the Prince Edwards MTR station.





