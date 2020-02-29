Global  

Hong Kong Protesters set fire to an exit of the Mongkok MTR

The Mongkok MTR station exits hsve often been targeted by Hong Kong Protesters.

This evening was not an exception, with protesters throwing a molotov cocktail to set fire to rubbish thrown at the entrance E2 of the station.

Before setting fire, protesters tried to make sure no civilians were in the area.

Footage captured on Saturday evening (February 29).




