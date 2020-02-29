Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 16th annual Fishing Derby at the Park at Riverwalk

16th annual Fishing Derby at the Park at Riverwalk

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:24s - Published < > Embed
16th annual Fishing Derby at the Park at Riverwalk16th annual Fishing Derby at the Park at Riverwalk
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bakocom

Bako.com 16th annual Fishing Derby at the Park at Riverwalk - Video https://t.co/vNAoA1n6M3 #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/vHGAJxe0dr 21 hours ago

FishingWatch

Fishing Watch 16th annual fishing derby takes place at Riverwalk - KERO 23ABC News https://t.co/LuM3ozf33s 21 hours ago

Agerton57

Laura Agerton RT @KernCoSheriff: Watch 700 pounds of fish sent into the lake at River Walk for the 16th annual Fishing Derby for the Sheriff’s Activities… 1 day ago

KernCoSheriff

Kern County Sheriff's Office Watch 700 pounds of fish sent into the lake at River Walk for the 16th annual Fishing Derby for the Sheriff’s Activ… https://t.co/QmeAPYxthD 2 days ago

BFMitsubishi

Bakersfield Mitsu The 16th Annual SAL Fishing Derby returns this Saturday at The Park at Riverwalk, with all benefits going towards t… https://t.co/it9vYgDxpT 2 days ago

Bakocom

Bako.com 16th Annual SAL Fishing Derby returns this Saturday https://t.co/lUrSjtr3AI #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/M50sGSTMAz 3 days ago

23ABCNews

23ABC News Kern County Sheriff's officials and their Activities League are hosting the 16th Annual Fishing Derby on Saturday a… https://t.co/430XOWZSGl 4 days ago

JRsagittarius

Johnny RT @KernCoSheriff: Ready to reel in some fun? 🐟 The 16th annual Fishing Derby for the Sheriff's Activities League is this Saturday! Hope to… 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.