Biden Seeks South Carolina Win, Resuscitate Bid

GREENVILLE, S.C (Reuters) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is seeking a decisive win in South Carolina’s Democratic primary election on Saturday to resuscitate his presidential hopes, while Bernie Sanders aims to cement his status as the front-runner for the party’s nomination.
Biden seeks decisive South Carolina win to resuscitate presidential bid

Former Vice President Joe Biden is seeking a decisive win in South Carolina's Democratic primary...
Reuters - Published



Biden Gets Fundraising Boost

Joe Biden has gotten a big boost from a top Hollywood fundraiser. The fundraiser is James Costos, a former HBO executive and major Democratic donor. He served as ambassador to Spain during the Obama..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published

Clyburn Trying To Create Surge For Biden

Joe Biden has stakes his entire candidacy on winning the South Carolina primary. Biden had three lousy finishes in the first three nominating contests. Rep. Jim Clyburn said Friday that Biden a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

