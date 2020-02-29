Global  

Oregon Elementary School Closes After Employee Gets Coronavirus

An elementary school in Oregon will be closed for sanitation cleaning after an employee became the first coronavirus case in the state.

Recent related news from verified sources

Oregon Closes Grade School After Employee Contracts Coronavirus from Unknown Source

It is not known whether or how many other employees or students were exposed in Oregon's first...
Mediaite - Published

Oregon has 1st coronavirus case: elementary school employee

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's first coronavirus case emerged on Friday, and the infected person...
SeattlePI.com - Published


