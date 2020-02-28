Global  

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds expecting baby

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds expecting baby

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds expecting baby

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced that they are expecting a baby and that they have got engaged.

A spokesman for the couple said: “The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer.”
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds engaged and expecting baby

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are expecting a baby in the early summer and are engaged.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Daily Record



