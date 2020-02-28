Graphic Photos Of Kobe Crash Shared—Investigation Launched

Authorities are investigating whether deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene...



Recent related videos from verified sources Deputies Shared Graphic Images From Scene Of Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, Source Says Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, a law enforcement source familiar with the situation.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:22Published 2 days ago