Richard Neal Endorses Elizabeth Warren

House Ways and Mean chairman Richard Neal endorsed Elizabeth Warren for president.

According to Politico, the endorsement is meant to give her a boost in her home state of Massachusetts.

Neal said: “Elizabeth Warren is the best candidate to take on Donald Trump on the economy.” Sen.

Bernie Sanders is beating her in Massachusetts polls by eight points.

Neal said: &quot;Her record of fighting and winning real results makes her the real deal.”
