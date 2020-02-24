Global  

Coronavirus cases spread across the globe

The coronavirus spread further on Saturday, with cases reported in new countries after the World Health Organization (WHO) raised its impact risk alert to “very high.” Soraya Ali reports.
Canada prepares pandemic response plan as coronavirus cases continue to climb

Canada is preparing to respond to a possible pandemic as the number of coronavirus cases continues to...
CBC.ca

Coronavirus Spreads To 50 Countries, Continues Pressure On Stock Market

The novel coronavirus continues its spread across the globe as first confirmed infection cases were...
Eurasia Review



CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS: Some Vegas events canceled, authorities stress preparedness [Video]CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS: Some Vegas events canceled, authorities stress preparedness

Nevada authorities tried to calm coronavirus concerns Friday as the state continues to monitor for cases of the deadly virus, which has sickened thousands around the globe and killed nearly 3,000 since..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:26

With Coronavirus spreading to 27 countries, is it becoming a pandemic?| Oneindia News [Video]With Coronavirus spreading to 27 countries, is it becoming a pandemic?| Oneindia News

At least 2,805 people have died due to the Coronavirus and the infection has spread to 27 countries across the globe. WHO says the disease is spreading faster outside China now and thousands of fresh..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 10:56

