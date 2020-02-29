Malaysia's Muhyiddin named PM, old rivals sidelined 51 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:08s - Published Malaysia's Muhyiddin named PM, old rivals sidelined Malaysia's 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad lost out in the battle to become prime minister on Saturday as the king named former interior minister Muhyiddin Yassin after a week of political turmoil sparked by Mahathir's resignation. Lauren Anthony reports.

