Lampard frustrated by Chelsea's finishing after Bournemouth draw

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard reacts to his side's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

The Blues snatched a point at the Vitality Stadium thanks to two goals from Marcos Alonso, leading to Lampard questioning a lack of goals within the squad in recent weeks.
