Trump Says He's 'Thinking About' Closing Southern Border Over Coronavirus

Trump Says He's 'Thinking About' Closing Southern Border Over CoronavirusPresident Trump held a briefing.
Trump says U.S. considering restrictions at Mexican border over coronavirus

The United States is considering shutting off the country's southern border with Mexico to control...
Reuters - Published


Cleavon09899465

Cleavon Hall RT @AFP: #BREAKING Trump says 'thinking' about travel restrictions on US-Mexico border over #Coronavirus https://t.co/BqiFUslHV2 5 seconds ago

kpottersf

kim potter RT @Yamiche: President Trump says he is thinking very hard about possibly closing the southern border of the United States with Mexico in r… 2 minutes ago

_AustinLandis

Austin Landis RT @priscialva: Asked about imposing travel restrictions on the southern border, Trump says “Yes, we are thinking about the southern border… 8 minutes ago

lenaargiri

Lena Argiri RT @ZekeJMiller: WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says he is 'thinking about' possibly closing US border with Mexico to guard against COVID-19 sprea… 15 minutes ago


US increases travel restrictions as Trump confirms first coronavirus death [Video]US increases travel restrictions as Trump confirms first coronavirus death

President Donald Trump has said the first US death from the Covid-19 coronavirus was a woman in her late 50s with a high medical risk. Mr Trump said 22 people in the US have been infected by the virus..

Trump Jr. Touts Father's Border Wall Efforts Amid Coronavirus Fears [Video]Trump Jr. Touts Father's Border Wall Efforts Amid Coronavirus Fears

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted about coronavirus.

