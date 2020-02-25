Trump Says He's 'Thinking About' Closing Southern Border Over Coronavirus 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:30s - Published President Trump held a briefing. President Trump held a briefing.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Trump says U.S. considering restrictions at Mexican border over coronavirus The United States is considering shutting off the country's southern border with Mexico to control...

Reuters - Published 1 hour ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Cleavon Hall RT @AFP: #BREAKING Trump says 'thinking' about travel restrictions on US-Mexico border over #Coronavirus https://t.co/BqiFUslHV2 5 seconds ago kim potter RT @Yamiche: President Trump says he is thinking very hard about possibly closing the southern border of the United States with Mexico in r… 2 minutes ago Austin Landis RT @priscialva: Asked about imposing travel restrictions on the southern border, Trump says “Yes, we are thinking about the southern border… 8 minutes ago Lena Argiri RT @ZekeJMiller: WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says he is 'thinking about' possibly closing US border with Mexico to guard against COVID-19 sprea… 15 minutes ago