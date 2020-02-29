Global  

President Trump Discusses First U.S. Coronavirus Death

President Trump Discusses First U.S. Coronavirus Death

President Trump Discusses First U.S. Coronavirus Death

President Donald Trump was joined by Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials to discuss the first U.S. coronavirus death.

The president also discussed a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan.
