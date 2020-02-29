Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Democrat dances to 'Back That Azz Up'

Democrat dances to 'Back That Azz Up'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Democrat dances to 'Back That Azz Up'

Democrat dances to 'Back That Azz Up'

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer took to the stage with rapper Juvenile at a rally in South Carolina.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Steyer: Billionaire Democrat dances to 'Back That Azz Up' on stage with rapper in embarrassing rally stunt

The 62-year-old has been trying to cultivate the African American vote
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

tabooopinions

I support President Trump 💯% TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 Anything for a Vote: Anti-Trump Democrat Tom Steyer Dances to "Back that Azz Up" with Rapper Juvenile in Excruciati… https://t.co/4Ag1a1oD7J 2 minutes ago

JohnnyM86733082

Johnny Mac worked so well for "Gettin Down" Harris when she showed her best moves in Iowa- Anything for a Vote: Anti-Trump Dem… https://t.co/g6DYuEKfeM 16 minutes ago

USA4TRUMP

USA4TRUMP Anything for a Vote: Anti-Trump Democrat Tom Steyer Dances to "Back that Azz Up" with Rapper Juvenile in Excruciati… https://t.co/4Yej0G677A 23 minutes ago

NewsLinksNet

NewsLinksNet Conservative News Anything for a Vote: Anti-Trump Democrat Tom Steyer Dances to “Back that Azz Up” with Rapper Juvenile in Excruciati… https://t.co/DCatOkbycz 27 minutes ago

atvguy

Andrew Zebrun III Anything for a Vote: Anti-Trump Democrat Tom Steyer Dances to "Back that Azz Up" with Rapper Juvenile in Excruciati… https://t.co/5j0oUFdctl 49 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Tom Steyer: Billionaire Democrat dances to ‘Back That Azz Up’ on stage with rapper in embarrassing rally stunt… https://t.co/TxBWOr8yNz 55 minutes ago

Marme1232

Marme123 RT @ezridersos: Anything for a Vote: Anti-Trump Democrat Tom Steyer Dances to "Back that Azz Up" with Rapper Juvenile in Excruciating Final… 56 minutes ago

pizzatoolsx0

Charles Anything for a Vote: Anti-Trump #Democrat Tom Steyer Dances to "Back that Azz Up" with Rapper Juvenile in Excrucia… https://t.co/K7M7sRHPiO 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.