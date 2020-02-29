Global  

IFAB to review offside laws, trial concussion subs

IFAB to review offside laws, trial concussion subs

IFAB to review offside laws, trial concussion subs

The International Football Association Board announce their decision to review the offside law and to trial concussion substitutions.
IFAB to review offside laws, trial concussion subs

SHOWS: BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND, UK (FEBRUARY 29, 2020) (PRESS ASSOCIATION - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) IRISH FA CHIEF EXECUTIVE, PATRICK NELSON, SAYING: "On a proposal of the FIFA president the AGM agreed to have some consultation with all the relevant stake holders, through the technical advisory panel and the football advisory panel over the next year or so to review the offside law to further encourage and foster the spirit of attacking play." 2.

WHITE FLASH 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) IRISH FA CHIEF EXECUTIVE, PATRICK NELSON, SAYING: "We agreed that it would be sensible move to draw up some protocols for trials for potential additional substitutions in cases of concussion.

So, after the meeting the IFAB team will draw up those protocols and then we'll be opening up to potential competition organisers to take part in trials." 4.

WHITE FLASH 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) IFAB TECHNICAL DIRECTOR, DAVID ELLERAY, SAYING: "I think you should be prepared to expect that there will be some changes next year (in the Premier League regarding VAR pitch-side monitors).

What we would like to do is to use the protocol to emphasize the way we should go.

Because the vast majority of competitions believe that the vast majority of subjective decisions should have an on-field review.

Equally there are times when a factual decision doesn't need an on-field review to manage the game because it's an offsides which decides who wins the FA Cup or the Champions League.

It's for the referee to go and see it, to manage and sell the decision.

So, I don't think we would ever want to be so strong to say you can never have an on-field review for a factual (decision) and you must always have an on-field review for subjective (decision).

And I think we can be, as Pierluigi (Collina) said, based on our experiences in the world over three or four years, we can be more helpful.

And clearer in the priorities and perhaps even arranging the text and make it clear that our expectation isn't more for on-field review than non on-field review, will help.

But I think the English situation is different from a lot of the world and I would be astonished if it remained as it was next season." STORY: Football's rule-making body IFAB decided on Saturday (February 29) to undertake a major review of the offside law in order to "foster the spirit of attacking play".

IFAB (International Football Association Board) will hold consultations over the next 12 months on the law with proposals expected at the end of that process.

David Elleray, the former English referee who is technical director at IFAB, said the aim was to look at offside in a philosophical manner given the introduction of VAR and added he would be "astonished" if the Premier League did not introduce the use of pitch-side monitors for reviewing decisions.

While the Premier League has been reluctant to change the use of VAR during this campaign, to allow the use of pitchside monitors for subjective decisions, Elleray expects that change to be introduced next season.

The organisation also said it will try out the use of additional substitutions for concussion cases with the idea being for any withdrawal of a concussed player not to count against a team's regular total of three subs.



