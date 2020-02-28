Trump again nominates Congressman Ratcliffe as his intelligence director

Global  

President Donald Trump said on Friday he again was tapping Republican Representative John Ratcliffe to be the nation&apos;s top spy, a loyalist whose first nomination he dropped last year amid questions about a lack of experience and possible resume embellishment.

This report produced by Jonah Green.
