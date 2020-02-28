Trump again nominates Congressman Ratcliffe as his intelligence director 15 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:15s - Published Trump again nominates Congressman Ratcliffe as his intelligence director President Donald Trump said on Friday he again was tapping Republican Representative John Ratcliffe to be the nation's top spy, a loyalist whose first nomination he dropped last year amid questions about a lack of experience and possible resume embellishment. This report produced by Jonah Green.

