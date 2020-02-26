Global  

Harvey Weinstein Won't Give Up On Life

Spokesman for Harvey Weinstein said despite facing two decades in prison, he isn’t “giving up on life.” According to CNN, Weinstein remains in New York’s Bellevue Hospital and hasn’t been moved to Rikers Island.

Weinstein was convicted of committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

He was acquitted of predatory sexual assault involving two women and one count of first-degree rape.
