U.S. Coronavirus Death: Media Briefing in Washington State

U.S. Coronavirus Death: Media Briefing in Washington State

U.S. Coronavirus Death: Media Briefing in Washington State

Officials for Seattle and King County, Washington state briefed the media on Saturday following news that a patient being treated for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 had died.

(2-29-20)
Coronavirus: First US death confirmed in Washington State as outbreak spreads across country

Officials in Washington state say a person has died of coronavirus, the first death to be reported in...
Independent - Published


Coronavirus Update: FDA Approves Testing For Virus In New York State [Video]Coronavirus Update: FDA Approves Testing For Virus In New York State

Washington State has declared a state of emergency after reporting the first person to die of the deadly virus in the United States. This comes as the FDA approved testing for the virus in New York..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:44Published

Coronavirus Update: Person In Washington State Dies Of The Coronavirus [Video]Coronavirus Update: Person In Washington State Dies Of The Coronavirus

A person in Washington State has died from the coronavirus, marking the first death in the United States.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:00Published

