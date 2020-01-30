Global  

Maximum Security wins the Saudi Cup, the world's richest horse race

Maximum Security wins the Saudi Cup, the world's richest horse race

Maximum Security wins the Saudi Cup, the world's richest horse race

Maximum Security races to Saudi Cup win with late move down backstretch, collects horse racing's largest prize of $20 million
Maximum Security wins the Saudi Cup, the world's richest horse race

SHOWS: RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA (FEBRUARY 29, 2020) (HBA MEDIA - Broadcasters: NO ARCHIVE.

NO RESALES Digital: NO ARCHIVE.

NO RESALES) 1.

WIDE VIEW OF THE KING ABDULAZIZ RACETRACK 2.

KING SALMAN OF SAUDI ARABIA ARRIVES 3.

PARADE RING BEFORE THE SAUDI CUP 4.

MAXIMUM SECURITY (7) IN THE PARADE RING 5.

START OF THE SAUDI CUP 6.

RACE IN PROGRESS, MAXIMUM SECURITY RIDDEN BY LUIS SAEZ WINS THE SAUDI CUP, MIDNIGHT BISOU WAS SECOND WITH BENBATL THIRD 7.

SAEZ ON MAXIMUM SECURITY 8.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) WINNING JOCKEY LUIS SAEZ, ON MAXIMUM SECURITY, SAYING: "This is unbelievable, this is for Panama and USA." REPORTER, OUT OF VISION: "He's such a special horse, just talk us through the race." SAEZ:"Oh, he break so perfect.

When he break he don't get the bridle like he used to but it was okay.

When we came to a straight he want to win, he want to fight so, the guy in front he was carrying me on like you know, looking for me but we pick inside and he fight." 9.

KING SALMAN OF SAUDI ARABIA PRESENTS THE OWNER'S TROPHY TO M.V.

MAGNIER AND J.P.

MAGNIER ON BEHALF OF COOLMORE 10.

PHOTOGRAPHERS 11.

KING SALMAN POSING FOR PHOTOGRAPHS WITH WINNERS STORY: Maximum Security, ridden by jockey Luis Saez, won the inaugural Saudi Cup at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh on Saturday (February 29).

Maximum Security, who is trained in the United States and was the race favourite, moved into the lead with 100 metres remaining to win the world's richest horse race with prize money of $20 million.

Midnight Bisou finished second and Benbatl third.

(Production: Annette Faydenko)



Disqualified Derby horse wins world's richest race

Twice a winner in Grade 1 races since being disqualified from first place in the Kentucky Derby for...
ESPN


