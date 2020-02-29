Global  

Trump calls coronavirus a hoax

President Donald Trump tried to portray the coronavirus as a liberal conspiracy theory to undermine his time as president.

According to Politico, he said Democrats are “politicizing the coronavirus” and the press are acting hysterical.

He compared the virus outbreak to his impeachment trial and the Mueller investigation.

Trump’s comments came as the White House struggles to properly respond to the coronavirus.
Recent related news from verified sources

Virus effects take hold as Trump calls criticisms a 'hoax'

TOKYO (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak's impact on the world economy grew more alarming on Saturday,...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times, CTV News


Mike Pompeo refuses to deny conspiracy theory that coronavirus is 'hoax created to damage Trump'

US secretary of state sidesteps question after president accuses opponents of politicising the virus
Independent - Published


porterforest

Porter RT @DanRather: Pres. Trump calls coronavirus Dems "new hoax" at a cheering rally. I wonder how they'd view the "hoax" if they found out som… 4 seconds ago

scentsnpetals

Marcie lotsascents RT @ushadrons: Trump calls COVID-19 a media and Democratic Party "hoax" at his rally, but at the same time has canceled the summit of the A… 4 seconds ago

sharonzilinsk

sharon RT @TheTBohn: Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s Chief Of Staff, Calls The Coronavirus A Hoax To Bring Down Trump! Try Telling That To American That Di… 14 seconds ago

selliottbiology

Stephanie Elliott RT @Amy_Siskind: Here's the clip: Trump compares coronavirus to "Russia, Russia, Russia" and his "perfect call" and calls it a "new hoax." 18 seconds ago

hadleyh98

Hadley Hodgkin RT @wkamaubell: He thinks coronavirus only kills Democrats. 🤦🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/BshGgTZugj 26 seconds ago

nol1949

Sylvia RT @B52Malmet: This is beyond disgusting now. He is supposed to be protecting the people, but he is so busy pointing fingers. Does Donald s… 1 minute ago

Mar_Mi_Me

Marla RT @JRehling: South Korea calls Coronavirus a crisis. Canada calls it a crisis. The UK calls it a crisis. Germany calls it a crisis. Japan… 1 minute ago

ARTinNEEDLEeye

Phillip H George Trump Calls Coronavirus Fear The Dems' 'New Hoax' As More Cases Confirme... https://t.co/gQXM7hL6F3 via @YouTube 1 minute ago


Trump Said They're Ordering 'A Lot Of Different Elements Of Medical' To Fight The Coronavirus [Video]Trump Said They're Ordering 'A Lot Of Different Elements Of Medical' To Fight The Coronavirus

President Donald Trump said they’re ordering “a lot of supplies” to deal with the coronavirus. According to Business Insider, he said they’re ordering “a lot of different elements of..

Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:33Published

Trump Said They're Ordering 'A Lot Of Different Elements Of Medical' To Fight The Coronavirus [Video]Trump Said They're Ordering 'A Lot Of Different Elements Of Medical' To Fight The Coronavirus

President Donald Trump said they’re ordering “a lot of supplies” to deal with the coronavirus. According to Business Insider, he said they’re ordering “a lot of different elements of..

Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33Published

