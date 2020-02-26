US Troops In South Korea Go Into Self Quarantine

The US military command in South Korea said it has instituted a 14-day self quarantine effective Sunday.

It applies to any troops who recently traveled to China.

According to Reuters, an outbreak in that country of a new coronavirus could harm military readiness.

United States Forces Korea (USFK) said it knew of no troops who had been in the hardest hit provinces of China.

It also said its quarantine measures were a precaution.