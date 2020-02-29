Global  

U.S. to withdraw troops from Afghanistan in deal

U.S. and Taliban leaders have signed a peace agreement, the first step in ending the war in Afghanistan.
US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan to start 'immediately' after peace deal is struck with the Taliban

US President Donald Trump says US troops will start withdrawing from Afghanistan immediately.
SBS - Published

Reactions to U.S. troop withdrawal deal with Taliban

The United States signed a deal with Taliban insurgents on Saturday that could pave the way toward a...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters



lestes1242

Linda Estes RT @Malinowski: Two weeks ago in Munich, @SecPompeo made a commitment to me and other members of Congress: the Afghan peace deal would NOT… 3 seconds ago

ReddevilxSam

Sam RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: A peace deal between the US and the Taliban has been sealed at twin ceremonies, in which the US has agreed to withdr… 14 seconds ago

PatrickBlueWave

Patrick Henry RT @haysjr9: https://t.co/ZVTyW5DL21 A deal to withdraw troops is a surrender. Right? 17 seconds ago

HUANWIL

ウィル 『これ、言うんであるならば超積極財政ですよね』(桜井誠) RT @SkyNews: "It's time to bring our people back home." President Donald Trump is speaking after a peace deal was reached between the US a… 18 seconds ago

Tonytone3005

Anthony Santiago RT @dougvalentine77: CIA and contractors to remain: https://t.co/kHBgWuWo6q 23 seconds ago

KangTejpal

Tejpal Kang RT @Richzeoli: Wow! @realdonaldtrump is a true war monger “All U.S. troops to withdraw from Afghanistan under peace deal https://t.co/EIdkB… 41 seconds ago

halomarine19987

J RT @people: U.S. Signs Deal with Taliban to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan and End America's Longest War https://t.co/7LoY98H4jR 46 seconds ago

Bigguy803

Jay RT @Atlantiso1: The Taliban, in turn, “will not allow any of its members, other individuals or groups, including al Qaeda, to use the soil… 47 seconds ago

