Search called off for missing people on panga boat now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:15s - Published Search called off for missing people on panga boat Search and rescue workers have called off the search for missing migrants reportedly offshore of Del Mar Friday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Shelly Bradbury RT @denverpost: As the search for Gannon entered its fourth week, more than 11,000 people signed an online petition that called for the cre… 3 days ago The Denver Post As the search for Gannon entered its fourth week, more than 11,000 people signed an online petition that called for… https://t.co/2yCFv30yJa 3 days ago