Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson expecting their first child together

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:49s
Boris Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds is pregnant and the couple have got engaged, they have announced.
Full Carrie Symonds statement after she reveals she and Boris Johnson expecting first child

Full Carrie Symonds statement after she reveals she and Boris Johnson expecting first childCarrie Symonds took to Instagram to post 'we've got a baby hatching early summer'
Tamworth Herald - Published

Boris Johnson and partner expecting child

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds are expecting their first...
SBS - Published Also reported by New Zealand Herald, Reuters, Sydney Morning Herald, RIA Nov., Belfast Telegraph, Daily Record



AnnasBackwelt

AnnasBackwelt RT @LeaveEUOfficial: Our warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds, who are expecting their first child an… 8 seconds ago

ElizAKByrd

Anne B ⭐⭐⭐I AM FLYNN text TRUMP 88022 RT @SkyNewsIsabel: BREAKING NEWS: Boris Johnson is expecting a baby with 31 year old Carrie Symonds. They are also engaged. This will be th… 21 seconds ago

ElizAKByrd

Anne B ⭐⭐⭐I AM FLYNN text TRUMP 88022 RT @standardnews: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced they are expecting a baby in the early summer and that they are engaged h… 28 seconds ago

LeslieH24367191

Leslie Harrington RT @danwootton: Yes! Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are expecting their first child together - and are to get married. Some much needed h… 31 seconds ago

JoRichardsKent

STOP THE BREXIT DISASTER CAPITALISTS ❤️💛💚 RT @brokenbottleboy: The last time Boris Johnson got married, Carrie Symonds was 6-years-old. 36 seconds ago

OutragedMary

Free Speech Matters RT @OutragedMary: Congratulations to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announcing their marriage, and their first baby together. And across… 40 seconds ago

startin_ian

Ian Startin RT @BorisJohnson_MP: Q: When is a baby a dead cat? A: when it is used to distract attention from the Priti Patel story. #BorisBaby https://… 44 seconds ago

hannahinchesham

Hannah Marsh RT @nazirafzal: You can be happy for Boris Johnson & Carrie Symonds having a child AND Also be immensely cynical & disappointed something… 54 seconds ago


Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds expecting baby [Video]Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds expecting baby

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced that they are expecting a baby and that they have got engaged. A spokesman for the couple said: “The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

PM praises his Welsh dog Dilyn at St David's Day reception [Video]PM praises his Welsh dog Dilyn at St David's Day reception

Boris Johnson hosted a St David's Day reception in Downing Street on Thursday, three days ahead of the day itself on Sunday. The prime minister began a speech to representatives from charities,..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:05Published

