Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson expecting their first child together

AnnasBackwelt RT @LeaveEUOfficial: Our warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds, who are expecting their first child an… 8 seconds ago

Anne B ⭐⭐⭐I AM FLYNN text TRUMP 88022 RT @SkyNewsIsabel: BREAKING NEWS: Boris Johnson is expecting a baby with 31 year old Carrie Symonds. They are also engaged. This will be th… 21 seconds ago

Anne B ⭐⭐⭐I AM FLYNN text TRUMP 88022 RT @standardnews: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced they are expecting a baby in the early summer and that they are engaged h… 28 seconds ago

Leslie Harrington RT @danwootton: Yes! Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are expecting their first child together - and are to get married. Some much needed h… 31 seconds ago

STOP THE BREXIT DISASTER CAPITALISTS ❤️💛💚 RT @brokenbottleboy: The last time Boris Johnson got married, Carrie Symonds was 6-years-old. 36 seconds ago

Free Speech Matters RT @OutragedMary: Congratulations to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds announcing their marriage, and their first baby together. And across… 40 seconds ago

Ian Startin RT @BorisJohnson_MP: Q: When is a baby a dead cat? A: when it is used to distract attention from the Priti Patel story. #BorisBaby https://… 44 seconds ago