NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Set For Final Fontana Start Sunday 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:23s - Published NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Set For Final Fontana Start Sunday The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to add one more incredible memory in his final start at Fontana. 0

