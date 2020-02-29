Global  

Free Ride: Luxembourg Makes All Public Transport Cost Zilch

Free Ride: Luxembourg Makes All Public Transport Cost ZilchLuxembourg abolished fares for all trains, trams and buses on Saturday.
Thierry_G

Thierry Gregorius It’s not often my native country makes international news... look forward to my first free train ride 😁👍 https://t.co/lYjD00JnVV 9 hours ago

Martial_Lee

Martial Lee - Immortal Dragon Luxembourg makes all public transport free! Meanwhile Brexit Britain has me paying extortionate rates to… https://t.co/sXhjcZoY07 16 hours ago

