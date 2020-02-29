Free Ride: Luxembourg Makes All Public Transport Cost Zilch 25 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:35s - Published Luxembourg abolished fares for all trains, trams and buses on Saturday. Luxembourg abolished fares for all trains, trams and buses on Saturday. 0

