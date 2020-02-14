César Awards 2020: French actress Adèle Haenel storms out after Roman Polanski wins best director 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:09s - Published César Awards 2020: French actress Adèle Haenel storms out after Roman Polanski wins best director It was the fifth time Polanski had won the prize and it sparked an angry backlash.View on euronews

Tweets about this feminist killjoy | ғ̶ᴘ̶ᴇ̶ | RT @cfbennett2: "Well done paedophilia!" shouts French actress Adèle Haenel as she walks out of the César Awards after convicted rapist Rom… 5 seconds ago