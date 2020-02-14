Global  

César Awards 2020: French actress Adèle Haenel storms out after Roman Polanski wins best director

It was the fifth time Polanski had won the prize and it sparked an angry backlash.View on euronews
Roman Polanski wins best director at Cesars amid protests, several women walk out of audience

‘Portrait of A Lady On Fire’ actor Adèle Haenel was among those who left when the French-Polish...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle


Polanski win at Cesars would send wrong message in #MeToo era: minister

French Culture Minister Franck Riester on Friday waded into the storm over the nomination of Roman...
Reuters - Published


bazzestrane

feminist killjoy | ғ̶ᴘ̶ᴇ̶ | RT @cfbennett2: "Well done paedophilia!" shouts French actress Adèle Haenel as she walks out of the César Awards after convicted rapist Rom… 5 seconds ago


Rebel Wilson insists Duke and Duchess of Cambridge 'liked' her royal jokes at 2020 BAFTAs [Video]Rebel Wilson insists Duke and Duchess of Cambridge 'liked' her royal jokes at 2020 BAFTAs

Rebel Wilson has assured fans that British royals Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge were not offended by her jokes at the 2020 BAFTA Awards.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Cesar Awards bosses resign amid Roman Polanski nominations drama [Video]Cesar Awards bosses resign amid Roman Polanski nominations drama

The management of France's Cesar Awards has resigned amid criticism over Roman Polanski's nominations.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

