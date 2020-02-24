Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > US Warns Americans Of Traveling To Coronavirus-Hit Areas Like Italy

US Warns Americans Of Traveling To Coronavirus-Hit Areas Like Italy

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
US Warns Americans Of Traveling To Coronavirus-Hit Areas Like Italy

US Warns Americans Of Traveling To Coronavirus-Hit Areas Like Italy

President Donald Trump said travelers entering the U.S. from Italy, South Korea and Iran will face new restrictions.

According to Reuters, the restrictions are part of the efforts to stop the spreading of the coronavirus.

The U.S. is also considering imposing restrictions on the border with Mexico.

Officials said Americans should be wary of traveling to coronavirus-hit areas such as South Korea and Italy.

Trump has already suspended all travel to the U.S. from China.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

US Warns Americans Of Traveling To Coronavirus-Hit Areas Like Italy

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released (EMBARGOED FROM USE BY SPANISH BROADCASTERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE)



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says U.S. considering restrictions at Mexican border over coronavirus

The United States is considering shutting off the country's southern border with Mexico to control...
Reuters - Published

Ireland cautions against travel to coronavirus-hit areas of Italy

Ireland said its citizens should not travel to parts of Italy affected by an outbreak of the new...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DacioloOglio

hafiz😘 RT @nytimes: —CDC warns Americans against traveling to South Korea —An ominous quiet descends on Milan, Italy’s business engine —Deaths in… 3 days ago

NovelCoronaBot

Novel Corona Virus 📰 NYT: C.D.C. warns Americans against traveling to South Korea. https://t.co/21KPpyGnWZ https://t.co/RsddG19rFR 4 days ago

NovelCoronaBot

Novel Corona Virus 📰 NYT: C.D.C. warns Americans against traveling to South Korea. https://t.co/21KPpyGnWZ https://t.co/0j63CP193m 4 days ago

NovelCoronaBot

Novel Corona Virus 📰 NYT: C.D.C. warns Americans against traveling to South Korea. https://t.co/21KPpyoN5r https://t.co/qOH4F5LXOR 4 days ago

NovelCoronaBot

Novel Corona Virus 📰 NYT: C.D.C. warns Americans against traveling to South Korea. https://t.co/21KPpyoN5r https://t.co/EAr96Q2wHS 4 days ago

NovelCoronaBot

Novel Corona Virus 📰 NYT: C.D.C. warns Americans against traveling to South Korea. https://t.co/21KPpyoN5r https://t.co/pJqcgW6YTk 4 days ago

NovelCoronaBot

Novel Corona Virus 📰 NYT: C.D.C. warns Americans against traveling to South Korea. https://t.co/21KPpyoN5r https://t.co/HUP8X1LXOX 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Spread Triggers New Travel Restrictions [Video]Coronavirus Spread Triggers New Travel Restrictions

Travelers entering the United States from Italy, South Korea and Iran will face new restrictions. President Donald Trump and US health officials said Saturday they're part of efforts to curtail the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published

Donald Trump confirms first US coronavirus death [Video]Donald Trump confirms first US coronavirus death

President Trump holds a White House press briefing where he confirms the first case of a death inside the US from the Covid-19 virus. Mr Trump said 22 people in the US have been infected by the virus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.