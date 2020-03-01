Flu Sickens 82 People On Recent Cruise Out Of Baltimore 4 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:11s - Published Flu Sickens 82 People On Recent Cruise Out Of Baltimore Eighty-two people on a recent Royal Caribbean Grandeur of the Seas voyage that returned to Baltimore had to be isolated because of a flu outbreak. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this