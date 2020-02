KC mayor calls for more security following Westport shooting

A NIGHT OF FUN, ENDINGWITH INJURIES ANDDEATH....A SIGHT, TOO FREQUENTIN THE METRO...."It has happened too often inKansasCity, we're waking up Saturdaymorning with too manytragedies."WE'RE LEARNING MOREABOUT A SHOOTING THATLEFT ONE PERSON DEADAND FOUR OTHERS HURTIN WESTPORT.THIS ALL HAPPENEDAROUND 1:30 THISMORNING NEAR MILL ANDWESTPORT ROAD.THAT'S WHERE WE FIND 41ACTION NEWS REPORTEREMMA JAMES.EMMA - FOLKS NEARBYSAY THEY SEE THIS ALLTOO OFTEN - WHAT ARETHEY TELLING YOU?YOU CAN SEE MILLSTREET IS BACK OPEN TOTRAFFIC NOW.POLICE HAD THIS AREABLOCKED OFF WITH CRMESCENE TAPE UNTIL ABOUT1 THIS AFTERNOON.AROUND 1:30 THISMORNING POLICE SAY ANOFF DUTY OFFICER SAWSOMEONE SHOOTINGFROM A WHITE SUV.POLICE AND WESTPORTSECURITY WERE ABLE TOSTEP IN QUICKLY.THEY ARRESTED ONEPERSON.POLICE SAY ONE PERSONWAS KILLED AND FOUROTHERS HURT.I'VE BEEN SPEAKING WITHBUSINESS OWNERS WHOTELL ME VIOLENCE LIKETHIS IS GETTING A LITTLETOO FAMILIAR.ADAM ALAZZEH, MANAGER,JERUSALEM CAFE"Westport has done us great,we'vebeen here for 30 years and justinWestport, but definitely hearingthewords Westport and shootingstogether is very hurtful to thebusiness I mean it's definitelyscaringlots of people."POLICE ARE ASKINGANYONE WITH VIDEO ORINFORMATION ABOUT THISSHOOTING TO GIVE THEM ACALL.YOU CAN ALSO MAKE ANANONYMOUS TIP.WE HAVE PHONENUMBERS ON OURWEBSITE - KSHB.COM.REPORTING LIVE INWESTPORT, EMMA JAMES,41 ACTION NEWS.THE SHOOTING LASTNIGHT WAS IN THEPOPULAR ENTERTAINMENTDISTRICT OFWESTPORT--WHICH HAS AHISTORY OF SHOOTINGS.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER NICK STARLINGTAKES A LOOK AT IF THESECURITY MEASURES INWESTPORT WOULD HAVESTOPPED THIS TRAGEDY.THERE'S BEEN A BIGEFFORT TO REDUCE CRIMEIN WESTPORT--LIKE HEREAT WESTPORT ROAD ANDMILL STREET--WHERE THISIS ONE OF THE SECURITYCHECKPOINTS--WHEN IT'SWARMER OUT--NOT LASTNIGHT.

BUT THISSHOOTING HAPPENEDOUTSIDE THEPARAMETERS OF WHERETHE SECURITY WOULDHAVE BEEN ANYWAY.

9---9FLASHING RED AND BLUELIGHTS AND CAUTIONTAPE--IS NOT ANUNFAMILIAR SCENE INWESTPORT.9IT WAS BACK AGAINSATURDAYMORNING--AFTERANOTHER DEADLYSHOOTING.9Mayor Quinton Lucas9It's rather early in the yearforus to start having weekendslike this, we've had too many.9KANSAS CITY MAYORQUINTON LUCASRESPONDING TO YETANOTHER HOMICIDE--9Mayor Quinton Lucas9We shouldn't get used to 5people shot every night on aweekend night and frankly Iwont and we're going to keepcoming up with every solutionpossible.

9ONE SOLUTION WESTPORTIMPLEMENTED TOPREVENT SHOOTINGS INTHE DISTRICT--9IS SETTING UP METALDETECTORS AT ITSENTRANCES.

THEY'REONLY USED ON FRIDAY ANDSATURDAY NIGHTS FROM11 P-M TO THREE A-M,BETWEEN APRIL ANDOCTOBER.

LAST YEAR- THEDISTRICT PAID OVER 122-THOUSAND DOLLARS FORSECURITY.

9WESTPORT OFFICIALS SAIDIT HAS REDUCEDCRIME--BUT THISSHOOTING HAPPENEDWHEN THE SECURITYPROTOCOLS WE'RENTAROUND.

9Mayor Quinton Lucas9In Westport we tried some, wevacated the sidewalks, wecome up with a crime fightingstrategy, we continue to tryand have more lawenforcement officers there andfrankly that's not enough.

9LUCAS SAYS ALL OPTIONSARE ON THE TABLE TOPREVENT SCENES LIKETHIS FROM HAPPEN AGAIN.9Mayor Quinton Lucas9When I see something like theshooting last night inWestport, particularly whenWestport has been a littlesafer last summer, I'mincredibly frustrated, we needto make sure every district inour city is safe right now,we're not able to do that.

9THE CITY COUNCIL DIDAPPROVE THE SECURITYMEASURES FOR THISCOMING YEAR AND WILLSTART IN APRIL.

9REPORTING IN WESTPORT9NICK STARLING941 ACTION NEWS.

9MAYOR LUCAS SAID HEWILL MEET WITH THEWESTPORT REGIONALBUSINESS LEAGUE TODISCUSS SAFETY OPTIONS.THE MAYOR ALSO SAID HEMEETS ONCE A WEEK WITHPOLICE TO DISCUSS ALLTHE DEADLY SHOOTINGSAND HOW TO PREVENTTHEM.IN HIS PROPOSEDBUDGET, HE IS ADDING