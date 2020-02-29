Global  

'No Reason To Panic' After First Coronavirus Death In United States

 President Donald Trump said there is "no reason to panic" after the first American has died from the coronavirus.
First coronavirus death in US reported at Kirkland hospital

First coronavirus death in US reported at Kirkland hospital

A man in his late 50s has died at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland where he was being treated for a...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Reuters•CBS 2•New Zealand Herald


Trump speaks after first US coronavirus death: New American travel restrictions announced

Trump speaks after first US coronavirus death: New American travel restrictions announcedUS President Donald Trump gave the first details today about the first death in the United States...
New Zealand Herald - Published


