Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders 7 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:25s - Published Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday hailed a deal that the United States signed with Taliban insurgents and said he would personally meet with leaders of the group in the near future. This report produced by Jonah Green.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Trump hails Afghanistan deal and plans to meet Taliban leaders soon U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday hailed a deal that the United States signed with Taliban...

Reuters - Published 5 hours ago



Afghan conflict: Trump hails deal with Taliban to end 18-year war The US president says 5,000 troops will leave Afghanistan by May and he will meet Taliban leaders.

BBC News - Published 3 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this