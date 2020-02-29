Global  

Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders

Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders

Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday hailed a deal that the United States signed with Taliban insurgents and said he would personally meet with leaders of the group in the near future.

This report produced by Jonah Green.
