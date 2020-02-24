US Warns Americans Of Traveling To Coronavirus-Hit Areas Like Italy

President Donald Trump said travelers entering the U.S. from Italy, South Korea and Iran will face new restrictions.

According to Reuters, the restrictions are part of the efforts to stop the spreading of the coronavirus.

The U.S. is also considering imposing restrictions on the border with Mexico.

Officials said Americans should be wary of traveling to coronavirus-hit areas such as South Korea and Italy.

Trump has already suspended all travel to the U.S. from China.