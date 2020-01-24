Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jerome Adams > US Surgeon General To Americans: Stop With The Face Masks Now

US Surgeon General To Americans: Stop With The Face Masks Now

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
US Surgeon General To Americans: Stop With The Face Masks Now

US Surgeon General To Americans: Stop With The Face Masks Now

US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams' tweet on Saturday was sharp and to the point.

"STOP BUYING MASKS!" They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can't get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!

Washing your hands, staying home when sick and other "everyday preventive actions" are the best protections, Adams said.

Wash your hands often.

Use soap and water, and scrub for at least 20 seconds.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

US Surgeon General To Americans: Stop With The Face Masks Now

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released



Recent related news from verified sources

Surgeon General Urges the Public to Stop Buying Face Masks

“Seriously people,” the surgeon general said on Twitter, warning that a run on the masks could...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

zBBGjymhas

James @chahongkong @ann_ann721831 @Surgeon_General It’s awful. American CDC doesn’t have enough testing kits and wants yo… https://t.co/YT6TKHIL8B 34 seconds ago

NancyJohnson45

NancyJohnson RT @LuxeTiffany: The surgeon general wants Americans to stop buying face masks https://t.co/Ns5LgDCvA3 3 minutes ago

JimHoskins8

Yes🇺🇸#TrumpLandslide2020🇺🇸 Face masks: Surgeon general wants Americans (typical hysterical overreaction) to stop buying them over coronavirus… https://t.co/Qs0EQUbaKd 14 minutes ago

gonnoza

ゴン 5 #英字記事100本チャレンジ The surgeon general wants Americans to stop buying face masks #SmartNews https://t.co/2gSOeAU45K 14 minutes ago

SaveEarthFromUs

Rosa, Semein and Noongar Face masks: Surgeon general wants Americans to stop buying them over coronavirus fears - CNN https://t.co/GifQU8OXNH 24 minutes ago

GoldSilvBull

GOLDSILVBULL CANNIBIS (GSCB) RT @businessinsider: 'STOP BUYING MASKS': US Surgeon General and VP say masks won't help fight coronavirus even as demand for emergency sup… 27 minutes ago

nickevans1413

Nick Evans RT @Q13FOX: The surgeon general wants Americans to stop buying face masks https://t.co/g6w39K0g4t https://t.co/0QbWrM1cmv 39 minutes ago

tiffanyrj

Tiffany Face masks: Surgeon general wants Americans to stop buying them over coronavirus fears - CNN https://t.co/XbC413tyzS 44 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

US Surgeon General Tells People To Stop Buying Medical Masks [Video]US Surgeon General Tells People To Stop Buying Medical Masks

President Donald Trump said the U.S. has access to 43 million medical masks to combat the coronavirus. Yet, Vice President Mike Pence said there is no need for people in the U.S. to buy and wear masks...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

Surgeon General Says E-cigarettes Get People To Smoke, Not Quit [Video]Surgeon General Says E-cigarettes Get People To Smoke, Not Quit

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said e-cigarettes don’t help smokers quit the habit. According to UPI, Adams said e-cigarettes may get non-smokers to start using. The Food and Drug Administration..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.