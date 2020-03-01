Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CBS Legal Analyst Reviews Video Of CTA Police Shooting

CBS Legal Analyst Reviews Video Of CTA Police Shooting

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:49s - Published < > Embed
CBS Legal Analyst Reviews Video Of CTA Police Shooting

CBS Legal Analyst Reviews Video Of CTA Police Shooting

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office said it is considering "possible criminal charges" after a Chicago police officer shot a man inside the Grand station.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sacramento Police Male Hip Hop Video For Recruiting [Video]Sacramento Police Male Hip Hop Video For Recruiting

The Sacramento Police Department is getting creative with efforts to reach new recruits.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:35Published

WBZ News Update For February 29 [Video]WBZ News Update For February 29

State Troopers, Everett Police Officer Injured In Fights At Encore Casino; First Person In U.S. Dies From Coronavirus; THousands Attend Boston Common Bernie Sanders Rally; Chilly Weekend

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.