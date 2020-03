Senator Martha McSally speaks on coronavirus

TO SPEAK ON HOW PREPARED THECOUNTY -- THE STATE -- AND THECOUNTRY ARE -- IF ACORONA-VIRUS OUTBREAK OCCURS.SHE SAYS SHE UNDERSTANDS IT'SA TIME OF UNCERTAINTY, BUTASSURES A SAFETY PROTOCOL ISIN PLACE TO HELP MITIGATE THEVIRUS.

SHE ALSO SAYS, KEEPINGCALM IS KEY.

MY MESSAGE TO MYCONSTITUENTS IS THAT WE NEEDTO BE PREPARED, BUT WE NEEDNOT TO PANIC.

THE CORONAVIRUSSTARTED IN CHINA.

OBVIOUSLYIT'S TRAVELING GLOBALLY.

WE'VESTILL ONLY HAD ONE CASE INARIZONA.

THAT INDIVIDUAL HASRECOVERED...MONIT ORING ACOUPLE HUNDRED OTHER PEOPLE,BUT WITH THE DYNAMICS OFTRAVEL ACROSS THE GLOBE, THEREWILL BE A CHALLENGE WITHTRYING TO CONTAIN IT, SO WE DONEED TO MITIGATE IT.