Toronto FC at San Jose Earthquakes Recap

Toronto FC at San Jose Earthquakes RecapToronto FC at San Jose Earthquakes Recap
Alanis’ stoppage-time goal helps Earthquakes tie Toronto 2-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Oswaldo Alanis scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to give the San...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


TFC shaken by Earthquakes' late equalizer in season opener

Oswaldo Alanis scored on the last kick of the game as the San Jose Earthquakes salvaged a 2-2 draw...
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this

Fredysmart1

FPED-SJ RT @robertjonas: Oswaldo Alanis made some @SJEarthquakes history today, scoring the first San Jose goal directly from a free kick at Earthq… 45 minutes ago

robertjonas

Robert Jonas Oswaldo Alanis made some @SJEarthquakes history today, scoring the first San Jose goal directly from a free kick at… https://t.co/BQc15yzdnN 1 hour ago

TrevorWojcik

trevor_wojcik RT @ProSoccerUSAcom: San Jose Earthquakes score deep into stoppage time to tie Toronto FC 2-2 https://t.co/Yekl8tcjHU https://t.co/vlpayS9y… 2 hours ago

SportsRoadhouse

Sports Roadhouse® San Jose Earthquakes 2, Toronto FC 2 | 2020 MLS Match Recap https://t.co/XUAxDEbh95 https://t.co/Quu5jhmP3b 3 hours ago

ProSoccerUSAcom

ProSoccerUSA.com San Jose Earthquakes score deep into stoppage time to tie Toronto FC 2-2 https://t.co/Yekl8tcjHU https://t.co/vlpayS9yGi 3 hours ago

stevenbhom

Steven-Twitch RT @robertjonas: Oswaldo Alanís scores deep in stoppage time to give the #Quakes74 a dramatic 2-2 comeback draw against Toronto FC. My game… 3 hours ago

fanly_torontofc

Toronto FC Report San Jose Earthquakes 2, Toronto FC 2 | 2020 MLS Match Recap #TorontoFC https://t.co/PASD9aIGnr https://t.co/s6y0UlzLVx 3 hours ago

orlandosports

Sentinel Sports San Jose Earthquakes score deep into stoppage time to tie Toronto FC 2-2 https://t.co/uALkKTYnwa 3 hours ago

