First Patient To Die From Coronavirus In The US Was In His 50s

A state health official reported a patient infected with the coronavirus died in Washington state.

According to CNN, this is the first death caused by the virus to occur in the U.S. A health office said the patient was a man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions.

Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there’s no evidence the patient had close contact with an infected person.

That suggests the patient became ill through community spread.