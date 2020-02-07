Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Michael Bloomberg > Bloomberg Uses Prime-Time TV To Talk About The Coronavirus

Bloomberg Uses Prime-Time TV To Talk About The Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Bloomberg Uses Prime-Time TV To Talk About The Coronavirus

Bloomberg Uses Prime-Time TV To Talk About The Coronavirus

Michael Bloomberg bought three minutes of prime-time TV to talk about the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Politico, he presented himself as a steady leader during a time of crisis.

He said: “I know it is critical that the federal government work in close partnership with state and local leaders.” Bloomberg said handling issues like these “requires putting politics and partisanship aside.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sanders and Bloomberg slam Trump over coronavirus

This was the first time Sanders has mentioned coronavirus on the campaign trail. Bloomberg questioned...
CBS News - Published

Donald Trump 2020 Campaign Buys Prime YouTube Ad Space for Election Day

Donald Trump 2020 Campaign Buys Prime YouTube Ad Space for Election DayThe re-election campaign of president Donald Trump has reportedly purchased prominent ad space on the...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Bloomberg Uses Prime-Time TV To Talk About The Coronavirus: https://t.co/JwWqIcPJ6n #coronavirus #MichaelBloomberg 11 hours ago

StevenT100069

Steven Tran 🧢 @luxeprogressive @mang_spider @AndrewYang Yang is the first Asian American in recent history to have a seat at the… https://t.co/T4sWSqmvkZ 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina [Video]Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina The debate was marked by fiery arguments, with the candidates shouting over each other on several issues. Fresh off his win of the Nevada..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:41Published

Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers [Video]Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers

BEIJING — As the Wuhan virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, it is starting to impact cruise ships, airlines and other international companies. Two cruise ships traveling in Asia have..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.