Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Police Searching for Woman Who Scammed Girl Scouts with Fake $100 Bills

Police Searching for Woman Who Scammed Girl Scouts with Fake $100 Bills

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Police Searching for Woman Who Scammed Girl Scouts with Fake $100 Bills

Police Searching for Woman Who Scammed Girl Scouts with Fake $100 Bills

Police are searching for a woman who scammed Girl Scouts selling cookies with fake $100 bills outside a Redondo Beach supermarket last weekend, according to officials.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Police Searching for Woman Who Scammed Girl Scouts with Fake $100 Bills

DAMAGED LUCKILY, NOBODY WASDAMAGED LUCKILY, NOBODY WASHURT THOUGH AN INVESTIGATIONDAMAGED LUCKILY, NOBODY WASHURT THOUGH AN INVESTIGATIONIS UNDERWAY TO SEE EXACTLYHURT THOUGH AN INVESTIGATIONIS UNDERWAY TO SEE EXACTLYIS UNDERWAY TO SEE EXACTLYWHAT CAUSED THAT COLLAPSE.WHAT CAUSED THAT COLLAPSE.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman Buys $50 Worth Of Girl Scout Cookies With Fake Cash [Video]Woman Buys $50 Worth Of Girl Scout Cookies With Fake Cash

Authorities say she use a fake $100 bill.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:35Published

'I'm Really Upset': Girl Scouts Cheated Out Of Cookie Proceeds With Fake Cash [Video]'I'm Really Upset': Girl Scouts Cheated Out Of Cookie Proceeds With Fake Cash

Girl Scout cookies are big business this time of year and fraudsters from Florida to Oregon are taking advantage by passing along fake money. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.