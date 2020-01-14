|
The Kindness of Strangers movie clip
|
In NYC, six strangers’ lives intersect in a modern tale of ordinary people struggling to find help, hope and love.
They soon discover that liberation lies in each other’s hands.
Starring: Zoe Kazan, Bill Nighy, Andrea Riseborough, Jay Baruchel & Caleb Landry Jones
Directed By: Lone Scherfig
